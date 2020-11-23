In the latest trading session, 5,893,685 BIO-key International, Inc.(NASDAQ:BKYI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.37 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.1502, the market valuation stands at $26.74 Million. BKYI’s current price is a discount, trading about -512.46% off its 52-week high of $20.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.75, which suggests the current value is an impressive 18.4% up since. When we look at BIO-key International, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 705.45 Million.

Analysts give the BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BKYI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. BIO-key International, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) trade information

Instantly BKYI is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 15.02%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.80-1 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 10.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1475, with the 5-day performance at 0.0207 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) is -0.0591 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need an upside of 374.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKYI’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +374.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 374.78% for it to hit the projected low.

BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BIO-key International, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -52.74% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. BIO-key International, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +88.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BIO-key International, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $1.72 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $535Million and $530Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 152.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 224.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.8%. The 2020 estimates are for BIO-key International, Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s Major holders