In the latest trading session, 1,713,063 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation(NASDAQ:BGFV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.85 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.0155, the market valuation stands at $215.78 Million. BGFV’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.6% off its 52-week high of $10.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.65, which suggests the current value is an impressive 93.4% up since. When we look at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Analysts give the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BGFV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.55%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.50- on Friday, Nov 20 added 6.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.2833, with the 5-day performance at 0.1968 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is 0.2056 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BGFV’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +52.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +415.71% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +456.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 130% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $271.32 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $245.63 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $244.09 Million and $217.74 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation earnings to increase by 337.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.54% per year.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 27, 2020, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 4.06% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 0.4. What this means is that the company has seen its dividend yield continue to increase over the trailing twelve months, adding up to a 5-year dividend yield averaging 7.94%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.15% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares while 34.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.71%. There are 64 institutions holding the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 1.5 Million BGFV shares worth $11.19 Million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.53% or 1.21 Million shares worth $9.06 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. With 576882 shares estimated at $1.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 392.34 Thousand shares worth around $2.2 Million.