In the latest trading session, 1,578,082 Beam Global(NASDAQ:BEEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.3 changing hands around $3.64 or 0.1681, the market valuation stands at $177.71 Million. BEEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.62% off its 52-week high of $27.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.09, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.93% up since. When we look at Beam Global’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 648.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 340.77 Million.

Analysts give the Beam Global (BEEM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BEEM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Beam Global’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Instantly BEEM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 16.81%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $27.48- on Friday, Nov 20 added 7.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.4292, with the 5-day performance at 0.3408 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is 0.7211 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEEM’s forecast low is $25 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -1.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Beam Global share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +185.88% over the past 6 months, a -29.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.2%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Beam Global estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +57.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Beam Global’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $2.44 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $495Million and $1.32 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 243.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Beam Global earnings to increase by 29.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.52% of Beam Global shares while 25.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.68%. There are 33 institutions holding the Beam Global stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 427.06 Thousand BEEM shares worth $5.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 216.68 Thousand shares worth $2.63 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 123407 shares estimated at $1.23 Million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 18.55 Thousand shares worth around $257.03 Thousand.