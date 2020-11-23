In the latest trading session, 1,203,272 Baudax Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BXRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.06 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0095, the market valuation stands at $27.81 Million. BXRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -856.6% off its 52-week high of $10.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the current value is an impressive 8.49% up since. When we look at Baudax Bio, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.66 Million.

Analysts give the Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BXRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Baudax Bio, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.95%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.2 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 11.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.8468, with the 5-day performance at -0.0364 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -0.3291 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 337.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, meaning bulls need an upside of 749.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BXRX’s forecast low is $7 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +937.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 560.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Baudax Bio, Inc. earnings to increase by 57.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.14% of Baudax Bio, Inc. shares while 31.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.43%. There are 51 institutions holding the Baudax Bio, Inc. stock share, with North Run Capital LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million BXRX shares worth $2.8 Million.

Corsair Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 432.75 Thousand shares worth $1.2 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio. With 263817 shares estimated at $1.09 Million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oberweis Micro-Cap Portfolio held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 133.16 Thousand shares worth around $552.61 Thousand.