In the latest trading session, 6,035,969 Ballard Power Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.43 changing hands around $1.14 or 0.0594, the market valuation stands at $5.3 Billion. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.78% off its 52-week high of $21.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.5, which suggests the current value is an impressive 73.08% up since. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

Analysts give the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLDP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.94%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $20.69- on Monday, Nov 23 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.8747, with the 5-day performance at 0.2127 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.29 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLDP’s forecast low is $16 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +37.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.8 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $31.22 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.65% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 23.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.91%. There are 277 institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.82% of the shares, roughly 9.88 Million BLDP shares worth $149.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 5.55 Million shares worth $83.77 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44134 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Clean Energy ETF. With 1193019 shares estimated at $17.62 Million under it, the former controlled 0.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Clean Energy ETF held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 883.8 Thousand shares worth around $14.67 Million.