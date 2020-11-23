In the latest trading session, 2,163,245 AVROBIO, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.99 changing hands around -$2.99 or -0.1761, the market valuation stands at $509.95 Million. AVRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -109.58% off its 52-week high of $29.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.76, which suggests the current value is an impressive 30.24% up since. When we look at AVROBIO, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 455.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.51 Million.

Analysts give the AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVRO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. AVROBIO, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.88.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Although AVRO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -17.61%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $18.18- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 23.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.305, with the 5-day performance at -0.138 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -0.1038 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 170.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVRO’s forecast low is $18 with $58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +314.58% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.66% for it to hit the projected low.

AVROBIO, Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for AVROBIO, Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of AVROBIO, Inc. shares while 101.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.13%. There are 155 institutions holding the AVROBIO, Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 9.97% of the shares, roughly 3.63 Million AVRO shares worth $47.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 2.57 Million shares worth $33.45 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. With 1542104 shares estimated at $20.08 Million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $22.78 Million.