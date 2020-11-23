Analysts give the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended ACB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 12.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.54%. There are 318 institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 3.31% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million ACB shares worth $21.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 2.97 Million shares worth $13.81 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2361850 shares estimated at $29.33 Million under it, the former controlled 1.7% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 1.7 Million shares worth around $17.36 Million.