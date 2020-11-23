In the latest trading session, 2,061,406 ATIF Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:ATIF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.74 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.047, the market valuation stands at $38.01 Million. ATIF’s current price is a discount, trading about -406.76% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.81% up since. When we look at ATIF Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts give the ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATIF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) trade information

Instantly ATIF is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.7%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.8444 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 12.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6205, with the 5-day performance at 0.0817 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is -0.4676 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 323.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 263.02 days.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ATIF Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -75.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.84% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares while 0.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.75%. There are 6 institutions holding the ATIF Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 0.26% of the shares, roughly 96.15 Thousand ATIF shares worth $112.5 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 56.2 Thousand shares worth $65.75 Thousand as of 44103.