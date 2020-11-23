In the latest trading session, 2,737,396 Assertio Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.38 changing hands around $0 or 0.0135, the market valuation stands at $40.99 Million. ASRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -350% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 13.16% up since. When we look at Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.98 Million.

Analysts give the Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ASRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Instantly ASRT is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 1.35%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.406 on Monday, Nov 16 added 5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6942, with the 5-day performance at -0.0302 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is -0.4632 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 552.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASRT’s forecast low is $1.45 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +821.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 281.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Assertio Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -53.53% over the past 6 months, a -68.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.4%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Assertio Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +128.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.23 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Assertio Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $33.22 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $59.23 Million and $20.92 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -45.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.5%. The 2020 estimates are for Assertio Holdings, Inc. earnings to decrease by -634.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Assertio Holdings, Inc. shares while 55.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.24%. There are 96 institutions holding the Assertio Holdings, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 6.52 Million ASRT shares worth $4.34 Million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 6.16 Million shares worth $4.1 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. With 1986395 shares estimated at $1.7 Million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $1.09 Million.