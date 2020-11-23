In the latest trading session, 1,632,375 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation(NASDAQ:ABUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.63 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.0807, the market valuation stands at $308.22 Million. ABUS’s current price is a discount, trading about -148.49% off its 52-week high of $9.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the current value is an impressive 75.76% up since. When we look at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

Analysts give the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ABUS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) trade information

Instantly ABUS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 8.07%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.70-2 on Tuesday, Nov 17 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2914, with the 5-day performance at -0.011 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) is 0.2422 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.4, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABUS’s forecast low is $4 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.9%. The 2020 estimates are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation earnings to decrease by -137.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.45% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares while 31.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.22%. There are 75 institutions holding the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 5.98 Million ABUS shares worth $18.71 Million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 3.33 Million shares worth $10.43 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1031555 shares estimated at $1.88 Million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 717.47 Thousand shares worth around $1.31 Million.