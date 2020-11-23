In the latest trading session, 1,302,720 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.02 changing hands around $0.61 or 0.0952, the market valuation stands at $124.15 Million. APRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -310.83% off its 52-week high of $28.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the current value is an impressive 71.37% up since. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 870.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 865.66 Million.

Analysts give the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 9.52%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.10-1 on Friday, Nov 20 added 1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.0669, with the 5-day performance at 0.2603 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is 0.0431 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $5.6 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +99.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -20.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -20.41% over the past 6 months, a -23.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.3%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +48.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.5 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $115.4 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $94.32 Million and $101.86 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 50.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.58% of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. shares while 31.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.87%. There are 62 institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. stock share, with River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.21% of the shares, roughly 614.2 Thousand APRN shares worth $4.4 Million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.1% or 602.81 Thousand shares worth $4.32 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 194549 shares estimated at $2.16 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 93.54 Thousand shares worth around $1.04 Million.