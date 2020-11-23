In the latest trading session, 4,141,874 Digital Turbine, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.19 changing hands around $2.65 or 0.0706, the market valuation stands at $3.57 Billion. APPS’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.41% off its 52-week high of $43.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the current value is an impressive 91.34% up since. When we look at Digital Turbine, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 Million.

Analysts give the Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APPS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Digital Turbine, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.16.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

Instantly APPS is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 7.06%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $41.11- on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.6367, with the 5-day performance at 0.0783 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is 0.1131 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.29 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPS’s forecast low is $31.5 with $47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +16.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -21.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Digital Turbine, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +557.77% over the past 6 months, a 210% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.8%. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Digital Turbine, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +220%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.6%. The 2020 estimates are for Digital Turbine, Inc. earnings to increase by 387%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50% per year.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.79% of Digital Turbine, Inc. shares while 67.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.98%. There are 268 institutions holding the Digital Turbine, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 11.77% of the shares, roughly 10.44 Million APPS shares worth $341.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.36% or 5.64 Million shares worth $184.72 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2906500 shares estimated at $70.31 Million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2.25 Million shares worth around $28.26 Million.