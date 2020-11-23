In the latest trading session, 7,109,785 Aphria Inc.(NASDAQ:APHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.13 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.0016, the market valuation stands at $1.77 Billion. APHA’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.67% off its 52-week high of $6.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.95, which suggests the current value is an impressive 68.19% up since. When we look at Aphria Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.59 Million.

Analysts give the Aphria Inc. (APHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended APHA as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Instantly APHA is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 0.16%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.60-7 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 7.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1743, with the 5-day performance at 0.083 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) is 0.3183 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APHA’s forecast low is $5.28 with $8.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Aphria Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Aphria Inc. shares while 15.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.58%. There are 217 institutions holding the Aphria Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.6% of the shares, roughly 7.5 Million APHA shares worth $33.22 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.71% or 4.95 Million shares worth $21.92 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 6488328 shares estimated at $27.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 3.8 Million shares worth around $18.15 Million.