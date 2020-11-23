In the latest trading session, 1,315,472 Antero Midstream Corporation(NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.67 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.0422, the market valuation stands at $3.23 Billion. AM’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.99% off its 52-week high of $7.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the current value is an impressive 74.66% up since. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 Million.

Analysts give the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended AM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 4.22%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.85-2 on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.1179, with the 5-day performance at 0.0527 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is 0.0113 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.72 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AM’s forecast low is $4 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +64.92% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -40.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +41.59% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Antero Midstream Corporation estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +172.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 128.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $198.4 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $217Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $239.07 Million and $243.71 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to decrease by -343.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 10 – February 15, 2021, with investor confidence high in terms of dividends being much better in the current quarter despite the question of rising debt. The 18.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it a forward dividend of 1.23.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.98% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 54.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.8%. There are 324 institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 29.02 Million AM shares worth $155.86 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.81% or 27.68 Million shares worth $148.62 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44073 were Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. With 19753773 shares estimated at $133.73 Million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 11.19 Million shares worth around $75.77 Million.