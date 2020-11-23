In the latest trading session, 1,999,401 Anaplan, Inc.(NYSE:PLAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $61.11 changing hands around -$1.03 or -0.0166, the market valuation stands at $8.54 Billion. PLAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.05% off its 52-week high of $67.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.04, which suggests the current value is an impressive 57.39% up since. When we look at Anaplan, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Analysts give the Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PLAN as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Anaplan, Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Although PLAN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today with action -1.66%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $67.86- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 9.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1698, with the 5-day performance at -0.036 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) is 0.0134 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.9, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLAN’s forecast low is $50 with $90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.28% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Anaplan, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +31.79% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Anaplan, Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Anaplan, Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.41% of Anaplan, Inc. shares while 101.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.91%. There are 375 institutions holding the Anaplan, Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 8.7% of the shares, roughly 12.16 Million PLAN shares worth $760.85 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 11.57 Million shares worth $723.84 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44011 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3527566 shares estimated at $159.83 Million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 3.09 Million shares worth around $139.81 Million.