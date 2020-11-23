In the latest trading session, 3,429,020 American Well Corporation(NYSE:AMWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.92 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.0059, the market valuation stands at $5.62 Billion. AMWL’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.75% off its 52-week high of $41.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.34, which suggests the current value is an impressive 10.79% up since. When we look at American Well Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.

Analysts give the American Well Corporation (AMWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AMWL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. American Well Corporation’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMWL’s forecast low is $26 with $44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +83.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for American Well Corporation earnings to decrease by -65.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.71% of American Well Corporation shares while 23.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.29%. There are 164 institutions holding the American Well Corporation stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.7% of the shares, roughly 5.4 Million AMWL shares worth $160.18 Million.

Bridger Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.32% or 4.63 Million shares worth $137.31 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1750000 shares estimated at $51.87 Million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 760.7 Thousand shares worth around $22.55 Million.