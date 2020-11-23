In the latest trading session, 1,301,522 AMC Networks Inc.(NASDAQ:AMCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.12 changing hands around $1.12 or 0.0386, the market valuation stands at $1.24 Billion. AMCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.53% off its 52-week high of $42.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 34.86% up since. When we look at AMC Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.6 Million.

Analysts give the AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended AMCX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. AMC Networks Inc.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be $0.55.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) trade information

Instantly AMCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 3.86%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.61- on Wednesday, Nov 18 added 1.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.2375, with the 5-day performance at 0.1426 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 0.3016 up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.42 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.31, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMCX’s forecast low is $20 with $33 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.6% for it to hit the projected low.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMC Networks Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +0.7% over the past 6 months, a -38.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.8%. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. AMC Networks Inc. estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -67.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.4% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $704Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that AMC Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $726.48 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $785.2 Million and $734.38 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13%. The 2020 estimates are for AMC Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.2% per year.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.56% of AMC Networks Inc. shares while 166.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 178.66%. There are 366 institutions holding the AMC Networks Inc. stock share, with ClearBridge Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 17.15% of the shares, roughly 5.1 Million AMCX shares worth $126.1 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.51% or 4.62 Million shares worth $114.05 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1801931 shares estimated at $44.53 Million under it, the former controlled 6.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.57% of the shares, roughly 1.06 Million shares worth around $26.24 Million.