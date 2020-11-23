In the latest trading session, 2,804,189 Akerna Corp.(NASDAQ:KERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.16 changing hands around $0.41 or 0.1491, the market valuation stands at $62.21 Million. KERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -327.22% off its 52-week high of $13.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.17, which suggests the current value is an impressive 31.33% up since. When we look at Akerna Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts give the Akerna Corp. (KERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended KERN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Akerna Corp.’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 14.91%, the outlook over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.30-4 on Friday, Nov 20 added 4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.6251, with the 5-day performance at 0.0934 in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -0.1505 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need an upside of 153.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KERN’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +153.16% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 153.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akerna Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -68.59% over the past 6 months. Moreover, the firm has looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Akerna Corp. estimates its current quarter revenue will rise +57.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 113.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.16 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Akerna Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $5.51 Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current quarter a year ago was $3.17 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for Akerna Corp. earnings to increase by 36.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.99% of Akerna Corp. shares while 9.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.24%. There are 66 institutions holding the Akerna Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 2.86% of the shares, roughly 420.14 Thousand KERN shares worth $1.53 Million.

Creative Planning holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 368.15 Thousand shares worth $1.34 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 175470 shares estimated at $638.71 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 134.89 Thousand shares worth around $1.19 Million.