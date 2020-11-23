In the latest trading session, 1,601,962 ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.95 changing hands around -$0.09 or -0.0441, the market valuation stands at $23.95 Million. ADTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -391.28% off its 52-week high of $9.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the current value is an impressive 16.92% up since. When we look at ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.57 Million.

Analysts give the ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ADTX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2020 estimates are for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.02% of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 7.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.47%. There are 11 institutions holding the ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 224.97 Thousand ADTX shares worth $438.69 Thousand.

Wedbush Securities Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.5% or 61.83 Thousand shares worth $120.57 Thousand as of 44103.