In the latest trading session, 1,340,372 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc(NASDAQ:ADAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.97 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.053, the market valuation stands at $769.25 Million. ADAP’s current price is a discount, trading about -169.62% off its 52-week high of $13.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the current value is an impressive 83.1% up since. When we look at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 893.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts give the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ADAP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the premier stock as Underweight. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Instantly ADAP is in green as seen in intraday trades today with action 5.3%, the outlook over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.09-2 on Friday, Nov 20 added 2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.1417, with the 5-day performance at -0.004 in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) is -0.0779 down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 127.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADAP’s forecast low is $6 with $17 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +242.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending 44256 will be $700Million. The company’s sales revenue for the current and next quarters a year ago was $728Million and $761Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 147.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.4%. The 2020 estimates are for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc earnings to decrease by -33.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1% per year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares while 90.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.43%. There are 90 institutions holding the Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stock share, with Matrix Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 4.99% of the shares, roughly 38.97 Million ADAP shares worth $311.01 Million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.19% or 17.08 Million shares worth $136.32 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. With 9323900 shares estimated at $74.4 Million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $10.66 Million.