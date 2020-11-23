In the latest trading session, 1,571,498 Accuray Incorporated(NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.41 changing hands around $0.5 or 0.1279, the market valuation stands at $407.54 Million. ARAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.12% off its 52-week high of $4.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the current value is an impressive 69.84% up since. When we look at Accuray Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 804.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 796.31 Million.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accuray Incorporated share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +84.43% over the past 6 months. But despite this, the firm has looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2020 revenue estimates. Accuray Incorporated estimates its current quarter revenue will drop -116.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.2% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.8%. The 2020 estimates are for Accuray Incorporated earnings to increase by 122.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.71% of Accuray Incorporated shares while 74.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.16%. There are 163 institutions holding the Accuray Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of 44103, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 6.83 Million ARAY shares worth $16.4 Million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 5.59 Million shares worth $13.43 Million as of 44103.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of 44103 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3000000 shares estimated at $7.2 Million under it, the former controlled 3.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 2.91 Million shares worth around $5.9 Million.