Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 303,583 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.39 Million, closed the last trade at $3.04 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The VERU stock price is -55.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 34.54% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 446.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 339.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Veru Inc. (VERU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Sporting 5.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the VERU stock price touched $3.05-0 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Veru Inc. shares have moved -9.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have changed 23.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 179.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +327.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.37% from current levels.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Veru Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.79%, compared to 10.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +30.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.63 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.73 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3%.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.53% with a share float percentage of 30.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Veru Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.07 Million shares worth more than $10.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.36 Million and represent 4.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.49% shares in the company for having 2435099 shares of worth $8.13 Million while later fund manager owns 1.06 Million shares of worth $2.78 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.