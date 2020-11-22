RH (NYSE:RH) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 524,776 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $438.92 per share which meant it gained $6.14 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The RH stock price is -0.87% off its 52-week high price of $442.74 and 83.34% above the 52-week low of $73.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 689.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 669.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RH (RH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the RH stock price touched $442.74 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, RH shares have moved 105.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have changed 19.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $419, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $320 while the price target rests at a high of $530. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.09% from current levels.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RH shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +121.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.17%, compared to 33.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.7% and 39.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.7%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $829.99 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $776.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $677.53 Million and $664.98 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter and 16.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.1%.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.38% with a share float percentage of 121.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RH having a total of 464 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.93 Million shares worth more than $1.12 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 1.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $738.38 Million and represent 9.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4% shares in the company for having 779607 shares of worth $257.7 Million while later fund manager owns 672.98 Thousand shares of worth $193.43 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.45% of company’s outstanding stock.