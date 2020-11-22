Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 879,693 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.47 Million, closed the last trade at $2.23 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The TK stock price is -152.47% off its 52-week high price of $5.63 and 23.77% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 790.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 561.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teekay Corporation (TK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the TK stock price touched $2.27-1 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Teekay Corporation shares have moved -58.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have changed 4.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.95% from current levels.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -287.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.93% with a share float percentage of 40.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.13 Million shares worth more than $4.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.66 Million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 413111 shares of worth $727.08 Thousand while later fund manager owns 380Thousand shares of worth $912Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.38% of company’s outstanding stock.