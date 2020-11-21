Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 330,906 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.38% during that session. The CTIB stock price is -294.81% off its 52-week high price of $8.37 and 80.19% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Sporting 4.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the CTIB stock price touched $2.87-2 or saw a rise of 26%. Year-to-date, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares have moved 151.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) have changed 28.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 150.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 133.61.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.26% with a share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yunhong CTI Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 192.17 Thousand shares worth more than $316.99 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management, with the holding of over 11.9 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.63 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.