Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 1,384,862 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.03 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 1.65% during that session. The WRE stock price is -34.08% off its 52-week high price of $32.22 and 29.46% above the 52-week low of $16.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 576.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) trade information

Sporting 1.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the WRE stock price touched $24.43- or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved -17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have changed 26.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 2Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.61% from current levels.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.04 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $72.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $80.67 Million and $76.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and -5.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -101.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.9%.

WRE Dividends

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between February 11 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.2 at a share yield of 5.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.3%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.02% with a share float percentage of 90.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Washington Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.95 Million shares worth more than $280.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $248.41 Million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 5111098 shares of worth $102.89 Million while later fund manager owns 3.67 Million shares of worth $82.05 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.