Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 603,924 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $493.38 Million, closed the last trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The FI stock price is -164.22% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 31.65% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 603.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 897.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frank’s International N.V. (FI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Despite being -5.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the FI stock price touched $2.52-1 or saw a rise of 13.49%. Year-to-date, Frank’s International N.V. shares have moved -57.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) have changed 26.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +83.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.26% from current levels.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frank’s International N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.55% over the past 6 months, compared to -12.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -75% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.2 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $139.44 Million and $134.46 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.7% for the current quarter and -32% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158%.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.61% with a share float percentage of 82.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frank’s International N.V. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 33.77 Million shares worth more than $52.01 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 20.19 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.1 Million and represent 8.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.92% shares in the company for having 17935629 shares of worth $27.62 Million while later fund manager owns 6.23 Million shares of worth $14.39 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.