China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 341,818 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.75 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The PLIN stock price is -532% off its 52-week high price of $4.74 and 17.33% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 462.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the PLIN stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 10.71%. Year-to-date, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares have moved -80.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) have changed -12.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 426.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 164.13.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.71% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 73.85 Thousand shares worth more than $50.96 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72.5 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.03 Thousand and represent 0.3% of shares outstanding.