Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 334,154 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $405Million, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.91% during that session. The AVDL stock price is -94.1% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and 42.45% above the 52-week low of $4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 554.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 751.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Sporting 1.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the AVDL stock price touched $7.28-4 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved -7.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have changed 34.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 157.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $23. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +230.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 115.83% from current levels.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -95.51%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and -1150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +65.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.99% with a share float percentage of 59.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 5.37 Million shares worth more than $27.05 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 4.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.17 Million and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Health Care Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 524133 shares of worth $4.1 Million while later fund manager owns 245.49 Thousand shares of worth $1.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.