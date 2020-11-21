Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has a beta value of 1.3 and has seen 395,999 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $959.22 Million, closed the last trade at $40.66 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 2.55% during that session. The AGYS stock price is -4.01% off its 52-week high price of $42.29 and 68.99% above the 52-week low of $12.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 181.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 140.15 Million shares.

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) trade information

Sporting 2.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the AGYS stock price touched $42.34- or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Agilysys, Inc. shares have moved 60.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have changed 52.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 685.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agilysys, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +102.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -141.5%, compared to -18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300% and 220% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -161.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.05%.

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.94% with a share float percentage of 110.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agilysys, Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MAK Capital One LLC with over 4.13 Million shares worth more than $99.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MAK Capital One LLC held 17.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.25 Million and represent 12.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.34% shares in the company for having 1259200 shares of worth $30.42 Million while later fund manager owns 579.75 Thousand shares of worth $10.4 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.