Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 324,232 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $70.11 per share which meant it lost -$2.66 on the day or -3.66% during that session. The PLMR stock price is -73.83% off its 52-week high price of $121.87 and 44.07% above the 52-week low of $39.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 468.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 364.29 Million shares.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) trade information

Despite being -3.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the PLMR stock price touched $76.11- or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Palomar Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 38.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) have changed -21.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palomar Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.8%, compared to -9.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.71 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $73.34 Million and $71.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.4% for the current quarter and 33.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -33.1%.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.56% with a share float percentage of 107.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palomar Holdings, Inc. having a total of 276 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.02 Million shares worth more than $315.23 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.92 Million and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.91% shares in the company for having 1506979 shares of worth $129.24 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $140.06 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.27% of company’s outstanding stock.