Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 395,061 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.35 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.83% during that session. The GNLN stock price is -52.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.2 and 63.12% above the 52-week low of $1.018. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 310.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.2 Million shares.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Despite being -4.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 17 when the GNLN stock price touched $3.10-1 or saw a rise of 10.97%. Year-to-date, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -15.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) have changed -6.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 667.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -140.18%, compared to 14.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.2% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.57 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $37.24 Million and $32.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.8% for the current quarter and 15.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -388.6%.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.21% with a share float percentage of 36.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 603.58 Thousand shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 463.26 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Million and represent 3.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 288656 shares of worth $1.15 Million while later fund manager owns 276.34 Thousand shares of worth $619Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.