Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 414,653 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.06 Million, closed the last trade at $4.27 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The GMBL stock price is -128.34% off its 52-week high price of $9.75 and 43.79% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 186.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 311.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the GMBL stock price touched $4.64-7 or saw a rise of 7.97%. Year-to-date, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. shares have moved 1.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) have changed -19.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 294.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +87.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.22% from current levels.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.5%.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.02% with a share float percentage of 1.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 51.72 Thousand shares worth more than $200.17 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.55 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.89 Thousand and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 9576 shares of worth $37.06 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.1 Thousand shares of worth $14.03 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.