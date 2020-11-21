The consensus among analysts is that Cubic Corporation (CUB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $62 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.9% from current levels.

Cubic Corporation (CUB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cubic Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.43%, compared to 2.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.7% and 416.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.75%.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.2% with a share float percentage of 112.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cubic Corporation having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.03 Million shares worth more than $292.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 3.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.05 Million and represent 11.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 1944522 shares of worth $113.11 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $55.83 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.71% of company’s outstanding stock.