Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 610,145 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.55 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 1.22% during that session. The BSY stock price is -14.82% off its 52-week high price of $40.82 and 24.05% above the 52-week low of $27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 618.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.8% from current levels.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.1%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.64% with a share float percentage of 8.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bentley Systems, Incorporated having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 2.15 Million shares worth more than $67.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.51 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.31 Million and represent 0.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 2186700 shares of worth $68.66 Million while later fund manager owns 563.3 Thousand shares of worth $17.69 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.