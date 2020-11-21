Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 824,459 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.01 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The ATNX stock price is -30.98% off its 52-week high price of $18.35 and 59.81% above the 52-week low of $5.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 481.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 824.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the ATNX stock price touched $14.32- or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, Athenex, Inc. shares have moved -8.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have changed 17.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.67 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +171.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.99% from current levels.

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athenex, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.59%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.6% and -83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.71 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34.36 Million and $46.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.7% for the current quarter and -42% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.1%.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.56% with a share float percentage of 72.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athenex, Inc. having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 13.53 Million shares worth more than $163.74 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 14.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.21 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.98 Million and represent 5.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.8% shares in the company for having 1681676 shares of worth $23.14 Million while later fund manager owns 1.28 Million shares of worth $14.62 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.