Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 572,469 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12 Million, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.85% during that session. The SLRX stock price is -654.55% off its 52-week high price of $4.98 and 15.91% above the 52-week low of $0.555. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 149.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 142.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

Despite being -5.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the SLRX stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 10.81%. Year-to-date, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -82.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) have changed -17.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 568Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 566.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.8 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +657.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 475.76% from current levels.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.28%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 99.1% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +47.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.34 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.04 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +28.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93%.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.67% with a share float percentage of 27.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 258.25 Thousand shares worth more than $217.94 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Worth Venture Partners, LLC held 1.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 125Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.49 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 12754 shares of worth $11.99 Thousand while later fund manager owns 4.89 Thousand shares of worth $4.6 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.