i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 635,424 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.63 Million, closed the last trade at $24.8 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The IIIV stock price is -52.62% off its 52-week high price of $37.85 and 47.54% above the 52-week low of $13.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 199.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 205.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the IIIV stock price touched $26.42- or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, i3 Verticals, Inc. shares have moved -12.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have changed 0.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that i3 Verticals, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.17%, compared to 9.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.2% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.7%.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.33% with a share float percentage of 102.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with i3 Verticals, Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $43.9 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Times Square Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.52 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.43 Million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.75% shares in the company for having 1169354 shares of worth $35.37 Million while later fund manager owns 776.88 Thousand shares of worth $19.62 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.15% of company’s outstanding stock.