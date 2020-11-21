China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 306,988 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.28 Million, closed the last trade at $3.38 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.3% during that session. The CAAS stock price is -23.08% off its 52-week high price of $4.16 and 57.69% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 103.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 76.11 Million shares.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) trade information

Sporting 7.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the CAAS stock price touched $3.45-2 or saw a rise of 2.03%. Year-to-date, China Automotive Systems, Inc. shares have moved 7.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) have changed 5.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $118.66 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $115.94 Million and $73.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.3% for the current quarter and 55.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +321.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.11% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Automotive Systems, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 507.69 Thousand shares worth more than $1.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 141.2 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $417.95 Thousand and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 88022 shares of worth $254.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 86.3 Thousand shares of worth $249.41 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.