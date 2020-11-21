Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 469,948 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $788.18 Million, closed the last trade at $19.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.4% during that session. The CLDX stock price is -4.67% off its 52-week high price of $20.85 and 92.47% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 517.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 670.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Despite being -0.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the CLDX stock price touched $20.69- or saw a rise of 3.72%. Year-to-date, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 793.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have changed 22.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.44% from current levels.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +672.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.04%, compared to 14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.2% and 47.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $887Million and $990Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -32.4% for the current quarter and -19.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.8%.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.8% with a share float percentage of 81.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.12 Million shares worth more than $46.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, RTW Investments LP held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.48 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 928239 shares of worth $12.07 Million while later fund manager owns 480.51 Thousand shares of worth $6.25 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.