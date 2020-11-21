Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 782,848 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $31.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -2.8% during that session. The ALLO stock price is -76.11% off its 52-week high price of $55 and 44.19% above the 52-week low of $17.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.66 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 676.71 Million shares.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Despite being -2.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the ALLO stock price touched $34.46- or saw a rise of 9.37%. Year-to-date, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 20.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have changed -12.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.9%.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.8% with a share float percentage of 96.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 18.72 Million shares worth more than $705.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 12.62 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $475.82 Million and represent 8.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.43% shares in the company for having 13228399 shares of worth $498.84 Million while later fund manager owns 3.77 Million shares of worth $142.19 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.