Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 666,913 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.74 Million, closed the last trade at $0.96 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.52% during that session. The AESE stock price is -518.75% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Sporting 0.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the AESE stock price touched $1.07 or saw a rise of 10.19%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -63.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -17.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 400.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 261.77.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.74%, compared to -15.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 37.5% and 64.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.23 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.85 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.5% for the current quarter and 13.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.8%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.72% with a share float percentage of 3.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 211.6 Thousand shares worth more than $266.62 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 176.82 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.79 Thousand and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 201000 shares of worth $424.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.42 Thousand shares of worth $19.86 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.