Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 568,684 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.35 Million, closed the last trade at $9.02 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 7.51% during that session. The VRA stock price is -41.35% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 65.41% above the 52-week low of $3.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 458.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) trade information

Sporting 7.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the VRA stock price touched $9.12-1 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, Vera Bradley, Inc. shares have moved -23.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) have changed 23.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.39% from current levels.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vera Bradley, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.98%, compared to -19.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 9.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.98 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $127.5 Million and $156.92 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.9% for the current quarter and 3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.3%.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.09% with a share float percentage of 81.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vera Bradley, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.2 Million shares worth more than $19.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 9.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.26 Million and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 1358090 shares of worth $8.3 Million while later fund manager owns 975.02 Thousand shares of worth $4.28 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.