The consensus among analysts is that iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Sporting 12.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the IMBI stock price touched $7.41-4 or saw a rise of 4.72%. Year-to-date, iMedia Brands, Inc. shares have moved 76.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) have changed 21.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +84.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.56% from current levels.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iMedia Brands, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.75% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.2% and 93.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $108.37 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $122.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $115.16 Million and $123.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.9% for the current quarter and -1.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.36% with a share float percentage of 23.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iMedia Brands, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 487.42 Thousand shares worth more than $2.83 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 374.96 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 Million and represent 3.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 229675 shares of worth $803.86 Thousand while later fund manager owns 62.8 Thousand shares of worth $219.8 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.