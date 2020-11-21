CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 868,234 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $535.25 Million, closed the last trade at $7.77 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The CBAY stock price is -16.6% off its 52-week high price of $9.06 and 84.43% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 934.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the CBAY stock price touched $8.48-8 or saw a rise of 8.37%. Year-to-date, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 296.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have changed -7.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +157.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.83% from current levels.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.2%.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.7% with a share float percentage of 85.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 10.3 Million shares worth more than $74.57 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 14.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.13 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.15 Million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1953114 shares of worth $6.82 Million while later fund manager owns 1.55 Million shares of worth $12.86 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.