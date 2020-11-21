Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,548,502 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.97 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.81% during that session. The SHLX stock price is -127.68% off its 52-week high price of $22.7 and 42.83% above the 52-week low of $5.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) trade information

Sporting 0.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the SHLX stock price touched $10.13- or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. shares have moved -50.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have changed 7.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.3% from current levels.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.39 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $126Million and $121Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.9% for the current quarter and 2.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +76.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.6%.

SHLX Dividends

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 18 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.84 at a share yield of 18.6%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.65%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.98% with a share float percentage of 88.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.32 Million shares worth more than $154.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 14.89 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.85 Million and represent 3.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and MainGate MLP Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 14401633 shares of worth $149.63 Million while later fund manager owns 4.44 Million shares of worth $42.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.