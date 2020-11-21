Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 354,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $641.16 Million, closed the last trade at $18.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The COLL stock price is -38.03% off its 52-week high price of $25.59 and 29.88% above the 52-week low of $13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 241.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 302.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) trade information

Despite being -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 18 when the COLL stock price touched $20.00- or saw a rise of 7.3%. Year-to-date, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. shares have moved -9.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have changed -6.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -56.85% from current levels.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -219.12%, compared to 15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 542.9% and 3900% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $78.37 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $85.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $74.2 Million and $76.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.6% for the current quarter and 11.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.55%.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.3% with a share float percentage of 112.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.12 Million shares worth more than $106.65 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 14.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.81 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.48 Million and represent 8.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.55% shares in the company for having 2264477 shares of worth $39.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.34 Million shares of worth $23.53 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.89% of company’s outstanding stock.