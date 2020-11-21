Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 398,655 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $427.54 Million, closed the last trade at $6.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -4.52% during that session. The VIOT stock price is -61.01% off its 52-week high price of $9.87 and 31.48% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 361.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.46 Million shares.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Despite being -4.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 20 when the VIOT stock price touched $6.50-5 or saw a rise of 5.69%. Year-to-date, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares have moved -23.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) have changed 4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 116.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.3%, compared to 17.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.8% and 5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $231.21 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $152.82 Million and $246.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.3% for the current quarter and 40.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +479.4%.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.51% with a share float percentage of 34.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viomi Technology Co., Ltd having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Serenity Capital LLC with over 2.81 Million shares worth more than $16.99 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Serenity Capital LLC held 24.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.03 Million and represent 20.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 375000 shares of worth $2.27 Million while later fund manager owns 30.62 Thousand shares of worth $174.86 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.