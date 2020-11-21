U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 557,868 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.68 Million, closed the last trade at $3.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The USEG stock price is -459.34% off its 52-week high price of $18.57 and 26.51% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 392.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 506.75 Million shares.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Despite being -3.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 19 when the USEG stock price touched $3.60-7 or saw a rise of 7.78%. Year-to-date, U.S. Energy Corp. shares have moved 9.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have changed -34.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +35.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.47% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Energy Corp. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 66.5 Thousand shares worth more than $332.52 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 2.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.03 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.16 Thousand and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.1% shares in the company for having 2833 shares of worth $14.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.63 Thousand shares of worth $9.11 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.