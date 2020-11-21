Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 344,161 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $879.83 Million, closed the last trade at $9.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -1.07% during that session. The TPRE stock price is -25.08% off its 52-week high price of $11.52 and 38.76% above the 52-week low of $5.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 449.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 331.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) trade information

Despite being -1.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 16 when the TPRE stock price touched $9.65-4 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares have moved -12.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) have changed 15.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 933.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.15% from current levels.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +165.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.66% with a share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.06 Million shares worth more than $83.83 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.63 Million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.3% shares in the company for having 5066650 shares of worth $35.21 Million while later fund manager owns 2.92 Million shares of worth $24.99 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.06% of company’s outstanding stock.